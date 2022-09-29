Advertise with Us
Driver airlifted after Marshall Co. bus crash

A school bus
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A driver was airlifted after a bus crash in Marshall County.

Marshall County Schools says all students have been released to their parents.

The bus driver was the only person injured.

Due to the crash, the HW Byers Homecoming Parade has been canceled.

