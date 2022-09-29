Driver airlifted after Marshall Co. bus crash

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - A driver was airlifted after a bus crash in Marshall County.

Marshall County Schools says all students have been released to their parents.

The bus driver was the only person injured.

Due to the crash, the HW Byers Homecoming Parade has been canceled.

