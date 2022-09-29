Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Celebrating 60 years since first Black student enrolled at Ole Miss

By Andrew Douglas
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - James Meredith was celebrated, honored, and revered Wednesday night for leading integration at the University of Mississippi 60 years ago.

Saturday will mark 60 years to the day 89-year-old Meredith registered for classes at Ole Miss.

Meredith served 10 years in the U.S Air Force before attending Jackson State for two years.

Then, on October 1, 1962, he registered for courses at Ole Miss.

“I decided that being scared, particularly of high affluent folks, didn’t make good sense,” Meredith said.

He was admitted, but after multiple failed attempts.

When he arrived on campus in 1962, an angry mob confronted U.S. marshals protecting Meredith, throwing bricks and bullets outside the university’s administration building.

RELATED — Civil rights legend Meredith says he's on a mission from God

Federal troops put an end to the violence, only after two bystanders were killed, 206 marshals and soldiers were injured, and 200 people were arrested.

During Wednesday night’s ceremony, Meredith spoke for 30 minutes at the campus’ Ford Center, in front of his wife, children, and grandchildren.

He spoke about uplifting the moral character of people today, the importance of black women, his Christian faith, and the building of a James Meredith museum in Jackson, with the goal of making public policy in the future.

“My dream is to build a think tank for Black people to provide leadership and guidance,” Meredith said.

It’s a goal he spoke a lot about — and if his determination is behind it, you know he won’t stop until it’s finished.

“My daddy always said in order to be successful, you have to know whatever you are competing with better than who you compete; and again, you have to work harder or be stronger. You have to do it better,” he said.

Saturday, Oct. 1 is considered “James Meredith Day” in the City of Oxford.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher
Autopsy reveals Eliza Fletcher’s cause of death
Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Jason Riley is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, filing a false...
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car

Latest News

Tennessee Highway Patrol
Governor says new Tennessee highway troopers heading to Shelby County
Gordon Food Service
Wholesale meets retail at new Midtown grocery store
Celebrating 60 years since first Black student enrolled at Ole Miss
Celebrating 60 years since first Black student enrolled at Ole Miss
Wholesale meets retail at new Midtown grocery store
Wholesale meets retail at new Midtown grocery store