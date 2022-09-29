Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Memphis Black Restaurant Week -- a week to celebrate and highlight Black-owned businesses here in the Mid-South.

This week you have several opportunities to try new restaurants at a discounted price.

The Genre on Poplar Avenue in downtown Memphis is just one of 28 restaurants in the greater-Memphis area that are being highlighted for Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

All the restaurants specialize in different cuisines.

You have Slim and Husky’s in Midtown, specializing in pizza, A&R barbeque, The Genre on Poplar and other event plant-based restaurants.

The City of Memphis’ Office of Business, Diversity and Compliance, who supports this week, says this is an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy places they may have never tried.

The week of specials will wrap up this Sunday.

