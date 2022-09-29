Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Below average temperatures continue today and tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. We will have full sunshine today, so temperatures will once again climb to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 40s to lower 50s tonight.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 76 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Friday will be mostly sunny with rising temperatures. Highs on Friday afternoon will be around 80 degrees and lows will be in the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: We will have sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be east of here, but some of the upper level moisture associated with that system will bring clouds to our area on Sunday. We may also see a stray shower, but chances for rain are less than 20%. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s next week with dry air and sunshine. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane

