Adult, child injured in shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An adult and a child were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m.

One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A second victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condeition.

There’s no word on a potential suspect.

