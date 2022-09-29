Advertise with Us
Adult, child injured in shooting

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An adult and a child were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m.

One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A second victim was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condeition.

There’s no word on a potential suspect.

