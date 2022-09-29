Action New 5′s Andrew Douglas supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month with pink tie campaign

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Breast Cancer Awareness and getting tested are so important. That’s why Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas will wear a different pink tie on air every day in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

He’s done this for the past seven years with the help of our viewers. Together we bring awareness to breast cancer.

Andrew is asking anyone interested to send over a pink tie.

He will say your name on the air, where you’re from and who the tie is in honor of. He will then send the tie back to you or donate it to Dress for Success based on your decision.

At the end of the month, Andrew will make a donation to the American Cancer Society; the organization is funding cancer research right now in Tennessee.

Feel free to send those pink ties to the LWMC Action News 5 station or drop them off at Midtown Studios at 1960 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.