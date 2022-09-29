Advertise with Us
Action New 5′s Andrew Douglas supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month with pink tie campaign

Andrew Douglas' pink tie campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness
Andrew Douglas' pink tie campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness(Andrew Douglas Facebook)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Breast Cancer Awareness and getting tested are so important. That’s why Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas will wear a different pink tie on air every day in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

He’s done this for the past seven years with the help of our viewers. Together we bring awareness to breast cancer.

Andrew is asking anyone interested to send over a pink tie.

He will say your name on the air, where you’re from and who the tie is in honor of. He will then send the tie back to you or donate it to Dress for Success based on your decision.

At the end of the month, Andrew will make a donation to the American Cancer Society; the organization is funding cancer research right now in Tennessee.

Feel free to send those pink ties to the LWMC Action News 5 station or drop them off at Midtown Studios at 1960 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104.

