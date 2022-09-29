Advertise with Us
Shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 dead, police say

(WBKO)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the Hollywood area Thursday morning.

Officer responded to a shooting on Bryan Street around 8:18 a.m. to find the man suffering a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

