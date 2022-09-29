1 dead after crash involving tractor-trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was killed after an early morning crash Thursday.

The crash happened at Austin Peay Highway and Joslyn Street between 3 and 3:30 a.m. and involved a tractor-trailer.

One of the people involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word on what led to the crash.

