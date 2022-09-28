Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. They plan to clear roadways and help pick up debris.

Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to support the response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.

The guardsman will be working on post-hurricane recovery and debris removal missions. David Wethington will be headed to Florida to help.

“It’s the reason we put on this uniform. It is a commitment we made to this country and to this state,” said Wethington.

This is a joint effort from the Army and Air National Guard.

