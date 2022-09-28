Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida

Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning.
They plan to clear roadways and help pick up debris.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. They plan to clear roadways and help pick up debris.

Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to support the response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.

The guardsman will be working on post-hurricane recovery and debris removal missions. David Wethington will be headed to Florida to help.

“It’s the reason we put on this uniform. It is a commitment we made to this country and to this state,” said Wethington.

This is a joint effort from the Army and Air National Guard.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Jason Riley is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, filing a false...
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Medical records released after photos of sick-looking inmate go viral
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane

Latest News

Memphis Black Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses in Memphis
Andrew Douglas' pink tie campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness
Action New 5′s Andrew Douglas supports Breast Cancer Awareness Month with pink tie campaign
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday morning weather 9/29
Memphis Fire Chief Gena Sweat and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.
‘A game changer’: First responders react to reintroduction of city’s 1978 pension plan
Tennessee military crews prepare for deployment to Florida.
Local agencies ready to assist Hurricane Ian relief effort