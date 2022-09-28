Special legislative committee created to review violent crime, repeat offenders

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A special committee has been formed ahead of the next Tennessee legislative session to determine if any state legislation needs to be implemented to prevent violent crimes in our cities.

The state’s top republicans who formed this committee say after recent violent events here in Memphis and other cities, it’s time to take action to figure out how to protect communities better, better rehabilitate non-violent offenders, and get tougher on repeat violent offenders.

Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally formed the Joint Ad Hoc Committee to Review the Adequacy of the Supervision, Investigation, and Release of Criminal Defendants.

A committee with a big name and an even bigger mission.

“If you do the time and you get out, then we need to give you the resources to become successful, but at the same time, it doesn’t mean that you still can’t be tough on criminals that are violent,” said Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton. “You can do both.”

Lieutenant Governor McNally told Action News 5:

“The rising tide of crime in our cities, illustrated by the most recent heinous events in Memphis, demonstrates the desperate need for a tough-on-crime approach. This year’s Truth in Sentencing legislation was a strong first step — but we can’t stop there. Too many violent criminals are getting out of prison far too early and committing far too many violent additional offenses. We cannot continue to sacrifice the safety of our streets on the altar of rehabilitation. While there is a place for compassion in regards to non-violent offenders, those bent on violence and mayhem will only ever understand one thing: strong and severe punishment. The recent tragic events in Memphis have merely confirmed this eternal truth.”

Sexton says the committee could speak with those representing crime victims, district attorneys, the Department of Correction, and others on topics like sentencing, juvenile crime, rehabilitation, and more.

State Representative Antonio Parkinson is one of the eleven lawmakers on the committee.

He’s also the only one from Memphis and Shelby County, where recent crimes have captured international attention.

“Some of these crimes are very hard and violent in nature,” said Representative Antonio Parkinson. “Apparently, we as a state have not been doing something right that would lend to these violent crimes happening repeatedly and the recidivism in our prison systems happening repeatedly.”

“I want this to be an intentional, intentional hearing or series of hearings so that we can get those solutions,” said Parkinson.

Another topic that the committee could possibly discuss is rape kit DNA testing delays.

After Cleotha Henderson was arrested for the murder and kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher, he was indicted for a rape that occurred in 2021. Alicia Franklin is suing the City of Memphis for allegedly neglecting to investigate her case.

It took the TBI nearly a year to process and get results from Franklin’s kit. According to Franklin’s lawsuit, initial results from her DNA test were complete on August 29 but not entered into the national database until September 5, three days after Fletcher’s kidnapping and murder. The TBI says it takes 33 to 49 weeks on average to process and get results from a kit.

TBI says this has to do with the large workload on the forensic scientists at the Jackson lab. We’re told there are only four of them, and the TBI is looking to bring on three more.

Representative Parkinson introduced legislation in 2014 that he says would’ve reduced the time to test and process kits.

The bill never made it out of committee.

“It’s not just the City of Memphis who is at fault in regards to these rape kits,” said Parkinson. “In 2014, I ran legislation that would’ve made TBI turn these kits around in less than six months, and the state legislature decided that was not going to be a priority in 2014. Had that bill passed, Liza Fletcher would’ve finished her run.”

The committee is scheduled to have its first meeting on October 5.

“It’s important that we have these conversations in truth, even if we have a responsibility that we have not been adhering to or we have not been fulfilling that will protect the citizens of the state of Tennessee,” said Parkinson.

