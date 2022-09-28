Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Shelby County monkeypox vaccine appointments open for October

Monkeypox vaccine
Monkeypox vaccine(Gray)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department will begin is now open to appointments for the monkeypox vaccination for the month of October.

As of Sept. 23, there are 73 presumptive monkeypox cases in Shelby County. Nearly 900 Shelby County residents have already received at least one dose of the two-dose series of the vaccination, according to SCHD.

If you are at risk of contracting the virus, SCHD has evening and weekend appointments available:

  • Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 3 and 5 | 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 17 and 19 | 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 24 and 26 | 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Monday and Wednesday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 | 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 22 | 8 a.m. to noon
  • Saturday, Oct. 29 | 8 a.m. to noon

Those who are eligible for the vaccination can sign up HERE.

Monkeypox vaccine eligibility requirements from the Tennessee Department of Health

