Senior citizens make cards for First Responders

Senior citizens make cards for 1st responders
By Taylor Tucker
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Brookdale Germantown Senior Living Community made thank you cards for First Responders.

“We appreciate y’all. Thank you, thank you for all you do in our community.” said senior residents of the community.

Along with the sweet messages, they handed out balloons, flowers, and even candy.

The residents even made a stop at their local police station.

Thank you, thank you, thank you, you did it way before I did. said one officer.

The officer had no idea a retired police chief, and now Brookdale resident would stop by with such a sweet gesture.

“Good job to protect and defend the citizens. I know I was happy for the years I served. So thank you,” said one Brookdale resident.

