Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

The purple M&M is making its debut, but not to all bags

The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M’s website and on some limited-edition...
The new character will appear in stores, on the M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.(M&Ms via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The purple M&M is here, but not in the way you may think.

The purple peanut M&M is a new “spokes-candy” character, which is the first new one in a decade.

She sings and has a quirky, confident and slightly awkward personality.

Her debut comes with a song, “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” which can be seen online and streamed on various platforms.

This doesn’t mean a purple M&M is coming to bags of peanut M&Ms though. The new character will appear in stores, on M&M’s website and on some limited-edition packaging.

Customers can specifically buy purple M&Ms online, however, which was an option that was already available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
Judge signs warrants for arrest of witnesses in case against man charged in deadly shooting spree
Catilena “DC” Collier, also known as Delina Collier
Woman arrested for 8 South Memphis arsons says there were ‘evil spirits’ in the homes
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Husband reports wife missing; car found in different state, authorities say
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane

Latest News

A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island
Woman indicted for negligent homicide of a child
Woman indicted in death of 1-year-old left in vehicle at daycare
Hurricane Ian has caused flooding in Key West.
VIDEO: Home flooded in Key West
Katie Couric arrives at the Time Women of the Year Gala on March 8 at Spago in Beverly Hills,...
Katie Couric reveals she has breast cancer
Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine...
Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry