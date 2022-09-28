No. 24 Memphis Tigers Men’s Soccer team fights to draw at SUI-E
Sep. 28, 2022
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Men’s Soccer team played its first road game this season as a nationally ranked outfit.
The Tigers, ranked 24, played at SIU-Edwardsville, just outside St. Louis.
Trailing 1-Nil in the second half, Memphis Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos banged home a penalty kick to level the match.
This one ended in a tie 1-1.
The Tigers are now 5-1-2.
The next match is at Florida International (FIU) Friday night.
