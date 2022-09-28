Advertise with Us
No. 24 Memphis Tigers Men’s Soccer team fights to draw at SUI-E

UofM Tiger Men's Soccer team vs SIU-Edwardsville
UofM Tiger Men's Soccer team vs SIU-Edwardsville(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Men’s Soccer team played its first road game this season as a nationally ranked outfit.

The Tigers, ranked 24, played at SIU-Edwardsville, just outside St. Louis.

Trailing 1-Nil in the second half, Memphis Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos banged home a penalty kick to level the match.

This one ended in a tie 1-1.

The Tigers are now 5-1-2.

The next match is at Florida International (FIU) Friday night.

