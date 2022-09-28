MPD releases images of Belvedere Boulevard shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released new details about the suspect of a shooting that left a mother in critical condition on Sept. 22.

Police believe this shooting is connected to a series of shootings that took place last week in Midtown.

At 4:37 p.m. last Thursday, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on North Belvedere Boulevard.

The victim told police that she heard a knock at the door. When her daughter, a juvenile, opened the door, an armed man pulled out a firearm and shot the victim several times.

The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere. (Action News 5)

Police found her collapsed in the open doorway. She was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The victim told police that she believes the suspect was at her home looking for her adult son.

Police have released images of the suspect, who they say is also responsible for two additional aggravated assaults.

If you have any information about this suspect, contact MPD CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

