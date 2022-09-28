Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD releases images of Belvedere Boulevard shooting suspect

Police say the suspect is between 18 and 20 years of age.
Police say the suspect is between 18 and 20 years of age.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released new details about the suspect of a shooting that left a mother in critical condition on Sept. 22.

Police believe this shooting is connected to a series of shootings that took place last week in Midtown.

At 4:37 p.m. last Thursday, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on North Belvedere Boulevard.

The victim told police that she heard a knock at the door. When her daughter, a juvenile, opened the door, an armed man pulled out a firearm and shot the victim several times.

The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere.
The scene at the apartment complex at Poplar and Belvedere.(Action News 5)

Police found her collapsed in the open doorway. She was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The victim told police that she believes the suspect was at her home looking for her adult son.

Police have released images of the suspect, who they say is also responsible for two additional aggravated assaults.

If you have any information about this suspect, contact MPD CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded.
Arkansas hospital visitor shot dead; acquaintance arrested
Ezekiel Kelly
Judge signs warrants for arrest of witnesses in case against man charged in deadly shooting spree
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
Catilena “DC” Collier, also known as Delina Collier
Woman arrested for 8 South Memphis arsons says there were ‘evil spirits’ in the homes

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Best of Memphis
Action News 5 personalities among favorites in Best of Memphis awards
Memphis emergency response teams deploy crews to assist with Hurricane Ian
Memphis emergency response teams deploy crews to assist with Hurricane Ian
The fire on Ranmar Drive
1 dead after house fire in Cordova