More dry and cool mornings ahead

By Spencer Denton
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear but windy through sunset with temperatures falling back through the 70s into the 60s. Winds: Northeast at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds: Northeast wind at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the low 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Hurricane Ian will be east of here, but some of the upper level moisture associated with that system may bring a few high clouds to our area late Saturday into Sunday. High temperatures will be around 80 with lows in the 50s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

