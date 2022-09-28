MLGW announces transition plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water announced who will serve as acting President and CEO.

According to the press release, the MLGW board of Chairman, Mitch Graves, was nominated by the mayor and confirmed by the Memphis City Council.

Graves announced a Vice president to help in the daily operations.

“To facilitate the efficiency of day-to-day operations, I have appointed Alonzo Weaver, current Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, to serve as Interim Chief Utility Officer,” said Graves. “He will be responsible for the day-to-day functions of the President’s office and will have authority to execute documents binding MLGW, subject to established contracting limits requiring Board and Council approval.”

Graves will move into that position on Oct. 14. following the resignation of President and CEO J.T. Young.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.