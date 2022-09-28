Advertise with Us
Mississippi Gov. sends military to help Fla.

Chinook helicopters
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Governor Tate Reeves sent the National Guard and helicopters to Florida to help.

Reeves tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he sent about 20 guards and two chinook helicopters to assist in emergency response efforts.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm.

According to Associated Press, about 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate the area before the storm hit the coast on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph).

The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.

