Mississippi Gov. sends military to help Fla.

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Governor Tate Reeves sent the National Guard and helicopters to Florida to help.

Reeves tweeted Wednesday afternoon that he sent about 20 guards and two chinook helicopters to assist in emergency response efforts.

Mississippi stands ready to help Florida amidst Hurricane Ian.



I approved deploying approximately 20 members of the National Guard and 2 Chinook helicopters to assist in emergency response efforts.



All of Mississippi is praying for Florida. Stay safe and God bless!

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm.

According to Associated Press, about 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate the area before the storm hit the coast on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph).

The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.

