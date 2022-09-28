Man shot, killed on Directors Row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed on Directors Row near Airways Boulevard.

On September 25, 2022 at 12:15 a.m. Officer responded to a shooting on 3000 Directors Row.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, that was pronounced dead on the scene, against his vehicle in a parking lot.

If you have any tips leading up to the arrest of the suspects, please download “P3 Tips.” where you could receive cash reward.

