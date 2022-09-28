Advertise with Us
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty

Jason Riley is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, filing a false report, and extortion.(SCSO)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man facing charges in the 2017 murder of his girlfriend, made to look like suicide, has pleaded guilty.

According to Jason Riley’s attorney, he is charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, tampering with/fabricating evidence, false offense report and extortion.

Investigators say back in April 2017, Riley called the police and claimed his girlfriend, Hollie Adcock, shot herself in her East Memphis apartment. Evidence later uncovered Adcock’s death was staged.

Riley is sentenced to 16.5 years in prison for Adcock’s murder. He will be eligible for release after 30% of his time is served.

He has served four years behind bars and will be eligible for parole in five years.

