Knowing family history saved one woman’s life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Genetics play a big role in our health in general and in heart disease.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, also known as HCM, is the most common inherited heart disease.

That’s why it’s so important to highlight the role of genetics in HCM and why it’s critical to know your family medical history.

Gwen Mayes, a patient advocate, and Dr. Libin Wang joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about HCM and the impact of genetics in making a diagnosis.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.