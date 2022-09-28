Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Knowing family history saved one woman’s life

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Genetics play a big role in our health in general and in heart disease.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, also known as HCM, is the most common inherited heart disease.

That’s why it’s so important to highlight the role of genetics in HCM and why it’s critical to know your family medical history.

Gwen Mayes, a patient advocate, and Dr. Libin Wang joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about HCM and the impact of genetics in making a diagnosis.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ezekiel Kelly
Judge signs warrants for arrest of witnesses in case against man charged in deadly shooting spree
Breakdown: What is the strongest side of the hurricane
Catilena “DC” Collier, also known as Delina Collier
Woman arrested for 8 South Memphis arsons says there were ‘evil spirits’ in the homes
Nathan, 12, was riding his bike with friends when he was hit by a car. His mom took him to the...
Caught on video: School superintendent hits 12-year-old with his car
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant

Latest News

Jason Riley is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, filing a false...
Man charged with murder of girlfriend, disguised as suicide, pleads guilty
Knowing family history saved one woman’s life
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
Memphis mayor announces restoration of public safety employee pension plan
Memphis police officers on scene of crime
Juvenile crime, public safety remain topics of discussion for city leaders