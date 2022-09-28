Advertise with Us
Juvenile crime, public safety remain topics of discussion for city leaders

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Conversations continue with city leaders as they work to combat juvenile crime here in the Bluff City.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, curfew was the main topic regarding public safety in the city.

Memphis City Council leaders approved a resolution for stricter enforcement of the curfews set for teenagers.

They’re also asking the Memphis Police Department to provide more police to work with the city and open overnight curfew centers.

As the Memphis City Council meeting took place, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spoke at a rotary meeting announcing his plans to meet with newly-elected Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon to explore options to combat juvenile crime in Memphis.

Strickland says he believes students skipping school is a huge contributor to the crime the city sees.

“Thousands of Memphis teens are not enrolled in school or are enrolled but are excessively absent and are not involved in any after-school programming,” said Strickland.

Memphis Shelby County School leaders dispute the mayor’s claims about truancy in the district.

Strickland says 55% of the young people who were taken into custody over the last month, or so, for car theft are repeat offenders calling it similar to a revolving door.

Strickland is set to make an announcement Wednesday regarding safety in Memphis.

