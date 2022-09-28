Heightened breast cancer risk can come from dad’s side

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a recent survey from Myriad Genetics, when it comes to health history surrounding breast and ovarian cancer, the dad’s side of the family is often overlooked.

For people living at an elevated risk of a certain disease but not yet diagnosed, also known as previvors, it is so important to know your family health history on both sides to take control of your health.

Breast Cancer Previvor Jen Culton and Board-Certified Physician Assistant Skyler Jesz joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about genetic testing and the importance of knowing your own inherited health risk.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

