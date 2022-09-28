Grizzlies open training camp, Brooks responds to trade rumors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Training Camp is underway for the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizz has less than a week before their first pre-season game and they’re getting ready for the 2022-2023 campaign.

Most of the players have already been in Memphis for the past three weeks, getting used to the grind at the grindhouse once again.

Guard Dillon Brooks was among those players. The Villain is taking the trade rumors surrounding his name in stride.

“Nah, it’s just...I’m a hot commodity. Haha. I look at it. My boys show me. It’s whatever. It’s part of the game,” said Brooks. “This is my sixth year. I’ve seen almost everything happen. So, I just go out and work every single day, and try to get better.”

Brooks averaged a career-best 18.4 points per game last season. His numbers have gotten better each year in the league.

The Grizzlies open pre-season action at the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday night.

