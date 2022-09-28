Advertise with Us
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter is one of the Florida residents that went back to Nashville to escape Hurricane Ian.
Florida residents are heading to Tennessee as Hurricane Ian slams into the state.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week.

New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into blames, parking garages full of water and many destroyed cars in Naples.

“I just hope no one dies during this,” Ali said. “It is insane.”

Ali is from Nashville and moved to Naples in February to work at the zoo. She said her animals and coworkers are hunkering down in a hurricane protection area.

“Our last biggest one in Naples was Irma, and we weren’t expecting that one,” Ali said. “I know the zoo was closed for a month for repairs, so it definitely took a toll.”

The Mayor of Naples said the water was coming in “fast and furious” as residents there watched on.

“It is just wild and crazy right now,” one resident said. “I didn’t expect it to be this bad here. I expected it to hit more up north than it does here.”

Ali lives in a home outside of Naples. Her roommates told her the home is okay. She plans to return this weekend, weather permitting.

“I am just hoping I am going to have power,” Ali said. “I want to make sure I get home safely.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

