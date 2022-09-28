A drop in temperatures and gusty winds today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the lower 40s to lower 50s this morning. A dry cold front is moving through today, which will bring temperatures down. We will have full sunshine today, but temperatures will only climb to the lower to mid 70s. It will also be windy with north winds up to 20 mph. Due to the dry air and high winds, there is a red flag warning and burning is discouraged.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 74 degrees. Winds: North at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Thursday will be sunny and mild with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

WEEKEND: We will have sunshine on Saturday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. The remnants of Hurricane Ian will be east of here, but some of the upper level moisture associated with that system will bring clouds to our area on Sunday. We may also see a stray shower, but chances for rain are less than 20%. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will climb to the mid 80s next week with dry air and sunshine. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.

