Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler shares pumpkin spice treats
By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal Food Writer Jennifer Chandler joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk to talk about local spots serving up pumpkin spice treats.

Watch their full interview now in the video player above or on our streaming apps (AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku).

Don’t forget to check out Jennifer’s stories on commercialappeal.com/food.

