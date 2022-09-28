Attorneys allege abuse pattern at Varsity Spirit cheerleading gyms, company rejects accusations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second lawsuit has been filed against the cheerleading juggernaut Varsity Spirit, known commonly as Varsity, as well as other companies, about a sex abuse case allegedly taking place at a Varsity-network gym in Knox County, Premier Athletics.

This comes less than a month after another lawsuit was filed for the same issues at another Varsity network gym in Greenville, SC.

A new suit has been filed against @VarsitySpirit, alleging a sex abuse scandal was covered up at Premier Athletics and coach Dominick Frizzell in Knox County. Victims’ attorneys spoke in Memphis (where Varsity is headquartered) today. We’ll have more at 5 & 6 on @WMCActionNews5. pic.twitter.com/3tOdGhbzaq — Parker King (@King_Reports) September 27, 2022

Attorneys for the Knox County victims told media outside the Odell Horton Federal Building in Downtown Memphis Tuesday morning that they’re representing two young males, known simply as John Doe 1 and John Doe 2.

They tell us since their two clients have come forward, eight more have reached out about this particular gym.

“I have seen more disgusting, predatory information than anybody should have to go through,” said Bakari Sellers, one of the Knox County victims’ attorneys. “These young boys and their families will be forever altered.”

The lawsuit that was filed late Monday names the coach as Dominick “Nick” Frizzell, who up until recently was on the University of Tennessee cheer squad and a member of the U.S. All-Star Federation (USASF).

The lawsuit also alleges the manager of the Knox County Premier gym, Susan Traylor allowed Frizzell to abuse his students.

“Premier had information, had reports that Mr. Frizzell had sexually abused young boys for weeks, months, and yet he continued to be allowed in the gym. He continued to be allowed to cheer and coach and be given unfettered access to these young athletes,” said Alexandra Benevento, another attorney.

Benevento went on to say, “At some point, USASF issued a letter to Mr. Frizzell, letting him know that he was ineligible for membership with USASF. We don’t know where it went from there, and we would contend that this obstruction of the reporting process is by design.”

In a statement from Varsity Spirit, the company says they reject the accusations alleged in the lawsuit.

“First and foremost, our concern is for the survivors and their families. Children should be protected and safe at all times, and no child should ever be exposed to the kind of abhorrent behavior and abuse alleged in the complaint(s). Our life here at Spirit is cheer, and we want our sport to be safe for all athletes. We are outraged that predators took advantage of cheerleading programs to abuse innocent children. We reject any accusation that Varsity Spirit enabled such unthinkable behavior. We are committed to supporting survivors and their pursuit of justice against those individuals responsible. We will keep listening, learning, and championing safety and security to best protect children in this sport.”

Varsity also stated they do not own Premier Athletics nor any other gym since August of 2021 and that Frizzell is not a Varsity employee.

“I’m hopeful more and more children start to speak out on what’s happened to them,” said Krista Parks.

Parks is the Executive Director of the National Cheer Safety Foundation, a former Varsity employee, and a former UofM cheer captain.

She tells us the lawsuits that are starting to come to light are boiling over of a “decades-long issue.”

“(Coaches) recognize what they are doing is wrong outside, but inside the confines of this industry, it’s totally normalized,” she said.

Even though the stories being brought forward by alleged victims are heartbreaking to Parks, she says the silver lining is a potential checks-and-balances system that could come into the world of competitive cheer.

“The last thing I want to do is take (cheer) away,” Parks said. “...but having people realize that there is a better, safer way to do it is our mission.”

Attorney Sellers says he expects criminal charges to come in the near future and that this case will not end with Premier and Rockstar, the other gym in South Carolina.

No court date of any kind has been set as of this moment, but the attorneys tell us they’re seeking an expedited track and are demanding a trial by jury.

