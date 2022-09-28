Advertise with Us
Arkansas contestant on ‘The Voice’ makes impression on judges

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A man from Arkansas put his spin on a pop song on the competition show “The Voice”, getting four chair turns during his audition.

Content partner KARK reported 22-year-old Andrew Igbokidi sang Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over” on Monday, Sept. 26.

As soon as he finished the first line in the song, Igbokidi secured three chair turns from judges Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and Blake Shelton. Soon after, judge John Legend turned his chair.

Igbokidi said he moved from Nigeria to Chicago, but he currently lives in Hot Springs. He is also a 2021 graduate of the University of Central Arkansas.

When asked about his musical influences, Igbokidi named Steve Wonder, Bob Marley, and Celine Dion. He added he is pursuing a medical career but will still look forward to pursuing a musical career as well.

While all of the judges pushed to get Igbokidi on their teams, he ultimately chose Cabello as his coach. Cabello also had a similar experience at the start of her career on the competition show “The X Factor” in 2012.

You can follow Igbokidi’s journey by tuning in to “The Voice” every Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. on KAIT-NBC.

