Amazon to adopt 20 Memphis-Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Amazon and Memphis-Shelby County Schools will host a signing day to officially adopt 20 schools.

It will be Wednesday morning at 160 S Hollywood St in the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Education Auditorium.

Amazon’s partnership will support schools in a variety of areas:

• provide support services at Family Resource Centers

• serve as mentors and school ambassadors

• offer job placement opportunities through Career center programs

• volunteer in person at the schools

• donate directly to a school or district project

According to the press release, this will be Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ largest official community partner.

“Amazon is honored to be a major supporter of Memphis-Shelby County Schools”, said Vanessa McGowan, Community Connections Lead Manager for Amazon. “When schools and community organizations work together to support learning, everyone benefits. We value working side-by-side with community partners and supporting long-term, innovative programs that have a lasting, positive impact.”

Schools Amazon will adopt:

1. Avon Lenox High School

2. Booker T. Washington High School

3. Cordova Elementary School

4. Cordova Middle School

5. Cordova High School

6. Germantown Middle School

7. Hickory Ridge Elementary School

8. Hickory Ridge Middle School

9. Jackson Elementary School

10. Lucie E. Campbell Elementary School

11. Maxine Smith STEAM Academy

12. Mt. Pisgah Early College Middle and High

13. Northwest Prep Academy

14. Overton High School

15. Ridgeway Early Learning Center

16. Ridgeway Middle School

17. Ridgway High School

18. Sheffield Elementary School

19. Sheffield Career and Tech Center

20. Sheffield High School

