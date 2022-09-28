Advertise with Us
Active shooter reported at Arkansas hospital

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An active shooter has been reported at a hospital in Sherwood, Arkansas, late Wednesday morning, the police department reported via Twitter.

A law enforcement presence has been seen at CHI St. Vincent hospital, and media reports on the scene indicate that people were told to evacuate.

The police said they haven’t released any other information.

ATF New Orleans reported that they are responding to the scene.

