Action News 5 personalities among favorites in Best of Memphis awards

Best of Memphis
Best of Memphis(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Flyer’s Best of Memphis 2022 awards are out, and some familiar Action News 5 personalities are among this year’s big winners, as voted on by the Memphis Flyer’s readers.

Joe Birch was named the Best Broadcast Reporter and Best TV News Anchor.

He beat out Joyce Peterson, who took third place in Best Broadcast Reporter, and Kym Clark, who finished third for Best TV News Anchor.

Jarvis Greer, to the surprise of no one, won Best TV Sportscaster in his last full year before retirement.

And Ron Childers and Brittney Bryant won first and second, respectively, for Best TV Weatherperson.

Click here to see the full list of this year’s winners.

