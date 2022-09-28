Advertise with Us
3 men accused of reselling stolen Buster’s liquor

Jaylin Triplett, Kamerin Triggs, and Carol Turner
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men were arrested in relation to two burglaries that occurred in early August.

An informant tipped police about a woman, who has not been charged, selling Buster’s Liquor out of her apartment, said police.

According to the affidavit, investigators saw unopened bottles of the liquor for sale on her Facebook.

She was shown pictures of individuals breaking into Buster’s and Coda Liquor Store which occurred approximately one hour apart on the same night.

One informant told police they bought the liquor off the street and gave it to the woman to sell.

Multiple people involved in other crimes were detained by police and gave information about the burglaries.

According to the affidavit, Kamerin Triggs was identified as a burglar by three informants, Jaylin Triplett was identified by two informants, and Carol Turner by one.

Jaylin Triplett is charged with:

  • Burglary-building
  • Theft of property $10,000-$60,000
  • Vandlism $1000-$2,500

Kamerin Triggs is charged with:

  • Two counts of burglary of building
  • Possession cont sub with intent to sell
  • Five counts of theft of property ranging $1,000-$60,000
  • Vandalism $1,000-$2,500

Carol Turner is charged with:

  • Convicted felon in poss of handgun
  • Theft of property $10,000-$60,000
  • Driving while license
  • Intentionally evade arrest in auto
  • Evading arrest
  • Leave scene of accident inv injury
  • Aggravated assault
  • Possession firearm dangerous felony
  • Unlawful possession weapon
  • Possess marijuana with intent to sell
  • Burglary-building, theft of property $10,000-$60,000
  • Vandalism $1000-$2500

