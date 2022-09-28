3 men accused of reselling stolen Buster’s liquor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men were arrested in relation to two burglaries that occurred in early August.

An informant tipped police about a woman, who has not been charged, selling Buster’s Liquor out of her apartment, said police.

According to the affidavit, investigators saw unopened bottles of the liquor for sale on her Facebook.

She was shown pictures of individuals breaking into Buster’s and Coda Liquor Store which occurred approximately one hour apart on the same night.

One informant told police they bought the liquor off the street and gave it to the woman to sell.

Multiple people involved in other crimes were detained by police and gave information about the burglaries.

According to the affidavit, Kamerin Triggs was identified as a burglar by three informants, Jaylin Triplett was identified by two informants, and Carol Turner by one.

Jaylin Triplett is charged with:

Burglary-building

Theft of property $10,000-$60,000

Vandlism $1000-$2,500

Kamerin Triggs is charged with:

Two counts of burglary of building

Possession cont sub with intent to sell

Five counts of theft of property ranging $1,000-$60,000

Vandalism $1,000-$2,500

Carol Turner is charged with:

Convicted felon in poss of handgun

Theft of property $10,000-$60,000

Driving while license

Intentionally evade arrest in auto

Evading arrest

Leave scene of accident inv injury

Aggravated assault

Possession firearm dangerous felony

Unlawful possession weapon

Possess marijuana with intent to sell

Burglary-building, theft of property $10,000-$60,000

Vandalism $1000-$2500

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.