1 dead after house fire in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on Ranmar Drive on Wednesday afternoon where one person was found deceased.

A second person was transported to Regional One Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, burns, and lacerations.

There’s no word on what caused the fire at this time.

