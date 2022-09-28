Advertise with Us
1 dead after house fire in Cordova

The fire on Ranmar Drive
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire on Ranmar Drive on Wednesday afternoon where one person was found deceased.

A second person was transported to Regional One Hospital suffering from smoke inhalation, burns, and lacerations.

There’s no word on what caused the fire at this time.

