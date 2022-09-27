Advertise with Us
Young Memphian cries tears of joy seeing ‘The Rock’

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the XFL's owners.
By Myracle Evans
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tenth-grade Crosstown High student cried tears of joy seeing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Rock made a post on Instagram with the video of Charis’s reaction.

The Rock was recently in town filming Young Rock and she waited for two hours to see him.

He plans to give Charis and her Crosstown High schoolmates free tickets to watch his new film, Black Adam.

Crosstown High gave the following statement on their interaction:

Watch the sweet interaction below:

