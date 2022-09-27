Young Memphian cries tears of joy seeing ‘The Rock’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tenth-grade Crosstown High student cried tears of joy seeing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Rock made a post on Instagram with the video of Charis’s reaction.

The Rock was recently in town filming Young Rock and she waited for two hours to see him.

He plans to give Charis and her Crosstown High schoolmates free tickets to watch his new film, Black Adam.

Crosstown High gave the following statement on their interaction:

“It means a lot that The Rock would take the time to shout out a great student like Charis and make such a generous offer to our whole school. Charis is a member of our theater department and we always love it when professionals like The Rock are willing to engage with our students around their passions!”

Watch the sweet interaction below:

