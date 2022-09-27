Advertise with Us
Woman shot, killed a man while in his car, Police say

The woman admitted to killing the man after the investigation.
The woman admitted to killing the man after the investigation.
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman shot and killed her boyfriend while he was in his car at Lake Park Cv, Police say

On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:32 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at 3804 Lake Park Cv.

When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male lying in the driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the chest, where he was pronounced dead at the scene,

One witness informed officers that the victim was evicted from his girlfriend’s house at 3832 Lake Park Cv.

The witness advised that he went to that address to pick up the victim when a female named Tarriney Jefferson followed the victim to the vehicle, arguing about a cell phone.

After the argument, the woman fired several shots inside the car, leading to the witness driving off to 3804 Lake Park Cv to call the police that the victim had been shot.

The woman was arrested and held for further investigation, where she admitted to killing the victim.

Tarriney Jefferson is being charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

