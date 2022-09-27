Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman arrested after report of dog corpse in trash can

Officers dispatched to the scene arrested Bethany Hamilton, 28, of Trumann, and charged her...
Officers dispatched to the scene arrested Bethany Hamilton, 28, of Trumann, and charged her with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.(Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – According to the Trumann Police Department, a woman has been arrested and three dogs have been seized after they received a report of animal cruelty from concerned witnesses.

Officers dispatched to the scene arrested Bethany Hamilton, 28, of Trumann, and charged her with Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

This comes after officers said the landlord reported four living dogs in the residence in bad shape, and a second witness reported that Hamilton told him “[sic] there was dead dogs in the trash cans outside the house.”

Upon investigation, police found the previously mentioned living dogs in poor conditions on the...
Upon investigation, police found the previously mentioned living dogs in poor conditions on the property.(Poinsett County Sheriff's Office)

Upon investigation, police found the previously mentioned living dogs in poor conditions on the property.

Three of the dogs were collected and taken to Trumann Animal Shelter, pending investigation. The fourth escaped and has yet to be found.

Hamilton was later found at the 700 block of Pine Street and arrested.

She appeared before Judge Ron Hunter for probable cause and has a future court date set for Oct. 19, 2022.

She has been ordered to not own or possess any animals.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chance Lewis
Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say
Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Memphis men’s basketball given 3 years probation over recruiting, eligibility violations
Memphis men’s basketball given 3 years probation over recruiting, eligibility violations
Ezekiel Kelly
Judge signs subpoenas for arrest of witnesses in case against man charged in deadly shooting spree
Catilena “DC” Collier, also known as Delina Collier
Woman arrested for 8 South Memphis arsons says there were ‘evil spirits’ in the homes
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway reacts during the first half of an an NCAA college basketball...
Memphis men’s basketball given 3 years probation over recruiting, eligibility violations