Wolf River Greenway uses nature to nurture mental health Oct. 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2nd Annual Mental Health Awareness Day is set for October 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wolf River Greenway at Epping Way.

Wolf River Conservancy and the Wolf River Greenway are hosting the event in conjunction with Sylvamo and Memphis Shelby County Schools.

Wolf River Conservancy Executive Director Keith Cole and Community Conservation Manager Nick Wiggins joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how they are using nature to help everyone’s mental state.

The event is free and will include several fun activities

Kayaking on Epping Way Lake

Speakers and educational resources from licensed counselors

John Best and the Voice of SCS will help create a healing ambiance with music

Three Yoga demonstrations on the half hour by The Yoga Kickback

Healthy food and cold-pressed juices from Raw Girls, Shroomalicious, Inspire Community Café, Let’s Be Frank Hot Dog Cart

Guided nature walks and a hike to a hidden beach on the Wolf River!

Job the Comfort Dog (the official comfort dog for Christ the King Lutheran School)

Activities for kids (firetrucks, crafts, contests) and so much more!

Nick Wiggins also talked about how this event is also kicking off the Wolf River Greenway free fall programming session.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

