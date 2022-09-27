What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two events happening this week.

Demin & Praise: September 30 at 7 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

24 Hours of Prayer: September 30 – October 1 at Health Science Park on at 799 Madison Avenue.

