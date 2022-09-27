Advertise with Us
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two events happening this week.

  • Demin & Praise: September 30 at 7 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
  • 24 Hours of Prayer: September 30 – October 1 at Health Science Park on at 799 Madison Avenue.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m

