Ursula Madden accepts position with Ford Motor Company

By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ursula Madden accepted a position with Ford Motor Company as External Affairs Manager.

She will be working with the Joint Venture Team and will be leaving the city government at the end of this month.

“Ursula has been an extraordinarily trusted and valuable member of our senior leadership team for almost seven years. She has expertly created and lead a team that has revolutionized internal and external communications for city government. I will miss her leadership and advice but know her success at the Joint Venture will benefit our community,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.

“It has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Memphis under the leadership of Mayor Jim Strickland and to work side by side with so many talented people who love and care for our city,” said Ursula Madden. “I’m grateful to have had this opportunity and will miss everyone so much,” said Ursula Madden.

To replace Madden is Allison Fouche, who will be promoted to Chief Communications Officer on October 3, 2022.

