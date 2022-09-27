Advertise with Us
Tiger men’s soccer gets players on AAC Weekly Awards List

University of Memphis Men's Soccer
University of Memphis Men's Soccer(Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the second week in a row, a pair of Memphis Tigers, Alberto Cruz, and Lineker Rodriguez dos Santos are listed on the American Athletic Conference Weekly Awards.

Cruz is named AAC Rookie of Week with two goals last week, both game winners, against Central Arkansas, and No. 23 UCF. 

Rodriquez dos Santos makes the AAC Honor Roll with two goals against UCA, and assisted on the equalizer in the 3-2 win against the Knights. 

Memphis, now 5-1-1, is ranked 24th in the nation. 

The UofM hosts SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday night at the Tiger Track and Soccer Complex Park at Getwell.

