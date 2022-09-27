Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car.

According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.

When she went back to get it, she found all of her belongings had been stolen.

The victim told officers the suspects took her car keys, identification cards and approximately $200.

Police say she also reported that her car, a Nissan Altima, was gone when she went outside to find it.

If you have any information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

