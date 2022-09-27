Temperatures continue to drop this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. It will be sunny this afternoon, so high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. It will be another cool night with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 81 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

WEEKEND: Hurricane Ian will be east of here, but some of the upper level moisture associated with that system will bring clouds to our area over the weekend. We may also see a stray shower and patchy drizzle on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

