Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Temperatures continue to drop this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 3:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s. It will be sunny this afternoon, so high temperatures will be in the lower 80s. It will be another cool night with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 81 degrees. Winds: North at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Winds: Northeast at 5 mph.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

WEEKEND: Hurricane Ian will be east of here, but some of the upper level moisture associated with that system will bring clouds to our area over the weekend. We may also see a stray shower and patchy drizzle on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
Chance Lewis
Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Hurricane Ian NHC Track as of 4:30 PM CT Monday, Sept 26, 2022
Hurricane Ian makes a slow trek to the Florida coastline this week
et
Monday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Sept 26, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
Beautiful weather for the Mid-South this week
bb
Morning Update on Hurricane Ian - 9/26