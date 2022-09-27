Advertise with Us
Strickland connects truancy to rise in juvenile crime

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland says he’ll meet later this week with the newly-elected Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon to explore strategies to fight juvenile crime in Memphis.

“Fifty-five percent of the young people who were taken into custody over the last month or so for car theft are repeat offenders,” Strickland said. “Already had cases set. It’s a revolving door. More intervention. It’s the same sort of issue that the schools have on truancy. We just need people reaching out to these young people and their families so that we intervene with them.”

Mayor Strickland told the Memphis Rotary Club that Juvenile Court is a revolving door on steroids for young offenders.

The Mayor told Rotarians at the Bluff Restaurant on the Highland Strip that Memphians can help fight juvenile crime by mentoring a child through the Grizzlies Foundation or teaching a second grader to read through Arise to Read or Team Read.

