Shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments

A shooting leaves a women in critical condition.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments leaves one injured.

At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Briarpark, where they found one female injured.

She was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

