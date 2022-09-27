Shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments leaves one injured.
At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Briarpark, where they found one female injured.
She was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie.
This is still an ongoing investigation.
