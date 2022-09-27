Advertise with Us
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant

(MGN Online)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police.

The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road.

Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their windows smashed.

One victim was an off-duty officer.

The thief got away with a Glock handgun, a black baton, a Taser, a pair of handcuffs, three Glock magazines and a radio.

The victim said all these items were issued by his department.

Surveillance video showed two men leave the scene in a Chevy sedan. No fingerprints were found on any of the cars.

According to Memphis police data, there has been at least five break-in incidents in that area since Friday.

