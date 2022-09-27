Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Multiple people wanted for shooting teens

Two of the victims were transported to a Memphis hospital.
Two of the victims were transported to a Memphis hospital.(WCAX)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple people wanted in a shooting that left three teens injured.

On September 23, 2022, at 9:15 p.m., DPD responded to a shooting on Price Street.

When officers arrived, they were informed that two victims were shot and transported to West Tennessee Healthcare, Dyersburg.

Officers found that the three teens exited the apartment and entered a vehicle when multiple suspects opened fire on the victims.

The victims were able to leave the area in a car where they stopped on Kist Street.

Two teens were transported to the hospital, while one was unharmed during the shooting.

Both victims were later transported to a Memphis hospital.

If you have any information leading up to the suspect’s arrest, please call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, where you can remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
I-40 at Watkins
MPD issued traffic alert on I-40
Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
Missing person generic
FOUND: 14-year-old girl who went missing

Latest News

A shooting leaves a women in critical condition.
Shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments
The woman admitted to killing the man after the investigation.
Woman shot, killed a man while in his car, Police say
Hype for Grizzlies season “at an all-time high”
Hype for Grizzlies season “at an all-time high”
The head of the Museum of Science and History, also known as MoSH, is opening up about the...
MoSH opens up about cancelation of drag show