Multiple people wanted for shooting teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are multiple people wanted in a shooting that left three teens injured.

On September 23, 2022, at 9:15 p.m., DPD responded to a shooting on Price Street.

When officers arrived, they were informed that two victims were shot and transported to West Tennessee Healthcare, Dyersburg.

Officers found that the three teens exited the apartment and entered a vehicle when multiple suspects opened fire on the victims.

The victims were able to leave the area in a car where they stopped on Kist Street.

Two teens were transported to the hospital, while one was unharmed during the shooting.

Both victims were later transported to a Memphis hospital.

If you have any information leading up to the suspect’s arrest, please call Crime Stoppers at 285-TIPS, where you can remain anonymous.

