MFD: Vacant duplex in South Memphis intentionally set on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A vacant duplex was intentionally set on fire Monday night in South Memphis, according to Memphis Fire Department.

It happened just before midnight on East Mallory Avenue.

Investigators say the fire had multiple points of origin and left behind $30,4000 in damages to the structure.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

