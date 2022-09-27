Memphis Grizzlies Media Day all about 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a new year for the NBA and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bluff City’s NBA team now getting ready for life as the hunted rather than the hunter. Most all the numbers going into the season add up to - Big 12!

The 2022-23 NBA Season is finally here the Grizzlies holding Media Day Monday. Training camp gets started Tuesday.

Now the Grizzlies are going into this season with a whole lot of expectations because they went 56 and 26 last year.

They made it to the second round of the Western Conference Playoffs before losing to the eventual NBA Champion Golden State Warriors. But the Grizzlies lost that game because Ja Morant was hurt.

Action News 5 caught up with Morant to see how he’s handling the pressure after he signed a massive extension deal during the offseason.

“I feel like you know, it’s no pressure for us,” said Morant. “We didn’t win the championship so for us it’s pretty much, you know, going to the next level, continuing to improve and go win a championship.”

“Twelve makes everyone’s job easier towards the end of last year obviously in the postseason us sharing the court a little bit more. We had success with that and looking to build on that,” said Grizzlies Gaurd Tyus Jones.

“The best version of Ja to date is the anticipation, the expectation, the hope, knowing the gameplan that we challenged him with but he also challenged us with,” said Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins. “You know, who knows what the stats are going to be and the accolades [are] going to be. he knows his motivation is to help the leader of a team that’s going to go win a championship.”

Now, we quickly get to see how the Grizzlies acclimate to these big expectations as they get started in training camp Tuesday.

