Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Memphis City Council to tackle crime issues in weekly meeting

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members are set to meet Tuesday to address crime in the city for the second time this month.

At the Memphis City Council meeting two weeks ago, city leaders planned to discuss curfews, but that discussion was tabled.

Now, the issue is back up for discussion this week.

In more specific detail than seen earlier this month, Tuesday’s agenda calls to quote “strongly enforce the curfews set” as well as enforcing penalties for teens and minors who violate the curfews.

The current curfew for teenagers in Memphis is as follows:

Those 16 and under must be in the house between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday through Thursday.

Friday through Sunday, those hours are 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For teens 17 and 18, they must be at home from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Mondays through Thursday and from midnight to 6 a.m. on the weekends.

The agenda also says the Memphis Police Department will give a quarterly update on drag racing.

Along with that report, MPD will update the council on new police shifts, car inventory, sexual assault kit processing and the deployment of manpower.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 8 p.m. last Tuesday, Brandon was tragically killed in a crash on Walnut Grove and Perkins.
Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident
Chance Lewis
Family shot at by man during road rage incident, police say
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Suspects hit a police car and drove off
Three men arrested after police chase, police say
The sheriff’s office said in a news release it appeared in surveillance video that Angelo...
Woman fatally shoots intoxicated intruder to protect husband, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Ezekiel Kelly
19-year-old charged in deadly shooting spree to appear in court; more charges likely to come
The head of the Museum of Science and History, also known as MoSH, is opening up about the...
MoSH opens up about drag show cancellation
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather
It’s been nearly three weeks since a gunman terrorized the City of Memphis in an hours-long...
Shelby County looks into county-wide emergency communication system