Memphis City Council to tackle crime issues in weekly meeting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members are set to meet Tuesday to address crime in the city for the second time this month.

At the Memphis City Council meeting two weeks ago, city leaders planned to discuss curfews, but that discussion was tabled.

Now, the issue is back up for discussion this week.

In more specific detail than seen earlier this month, Tuesday’s agenda calls to quote “strongly enforce the curfews set” as well as enforcing penalties for teens and minors who violate the curfews.

The current curfew for teenagers in Memphis is as follows:

Those 16 and under must be in the house between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. on Monday through Thursday.

Friday through Sunday, those hours are 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

For teens 17 and 18, they must be at home from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Mondays through Thursday and from midnight to 6 a.m. on the weekends.

The agenda also says the Memphis Police Department will give a quarterly update on drag racing.

Along with that report, MPD will update the council on new police shifts, car inventory, sexual assault kit processing and the deployment of manpower.

